Pickup yielding for funeral procession rear-ended by SUV on Highway 24

The Highway Patrol reports three individuals sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle hit a pickup truck in Carroll County on June 9th.

The driver of the SUV, 74-year-old Donna Shatto of Hale, and her passenger, 87-year-old Harold Shatto of Hale, were taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton. A private vehicle also took the driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Brent Dobbins of Dewitt, to Carroll County Memorial Hospital.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 24 before the SUV struck the rear of the truck at County Road 279. The pickup was yielding for a funeral procession.

Both vehicles were totaled and all occupants were wearing seat belts.

The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office assisted at the scene of the crash.

