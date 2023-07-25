Sullivan County Health Department to celebrate World Breastfeeding Week

Local News July 25, 2023July 25, 2023 KTTN News
World Breastfeeding Week News Graphic
The Sullivan County Health Department in Milan will celebrate World Breastfeeding Week next week. Activities are planned for August 1st through 3rd.

Mothers are invited to stop by the health department office on Tuesday to learn about the benefits of breastfeeding. They can also partake in offerings of a taco bar.

On Wednesday at 3 pm, mothers can learn about the benefits of breastfeeding at the Milan U Save Pharmacy. They can also enjoy a sweet treat from the health department.

A community baby shower will be held at the Milan Community Center on August 3rd at 4 pm. The event is for expecting mothers and mothers with infants. Information on lactation and services will be available, and there will also be refreshments and prizes.

The Sullivan County Health Department reports that World Breastfeeding Week highlights the benefits breastfeeding can bring to the health and welfare of babies. It also focuses on maternal health, good nutrition, poverty reduction, and food security.

