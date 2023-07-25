Bright Futures Gallatin to hold Back-to-School Bazaar in Dockery Park

Bright Futures Gallatin Bazaar
Bright Futures Gallatin will hold a Back-to-School Bazaar next week. Activities will be in Dockery Park, Gallatin, on August 3rd from 5 to 7 o’clock.

The event will include haircuts, giveaways, Bulldog apparel, immunizations, screenings, and raffle prizes. There will also be a light meal, snow cones, popcorn, and cotton candy. Community services will be represented.

More information on the Back-to-School Bazaar on August 3rd can be found on the Bright Futures Gallatin or Daviess County Health Department Facebook pages.

