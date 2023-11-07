Plow Day event scheduled for Saturday in Mercer County

Mercer County will be hosting a community Plow Day on Saturday, November 11, beginning at 9 a.m. The event promises to be an engaging experience for all attendees, with equipment including a tractor and loader furnished by local landowner Mike Covey. Participants can look forward to lunch at noon.

For those interested in joining, the event location is accessible via two routes. From the west of Mercer, attendees should travel on Highway K, move past the river bridge, then turn south onto Cher Road, followed by a westward turn to Elliott, and finally head south to the designated field. Alternatively, those coming from the west of Princeton may take Highway P, proceed north to Cher Road, then east to Elliott, and south to the field. Signage will be placed strategically to guide participants to the event.

For additional details or inquiries, please reach out to Dwayne Place at 660-953-0661, Duane DeMoss at 660-748-3977, or Mike Covey at 660-365-0214.