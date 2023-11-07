Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, November 6, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department reported an active day on Monday, November 6, as officers dealt with various incidents, including a driver with a revoked license, an aggressive individual, and a non-injury traffic collision.

The day began at 11:01 a.m., Officers received a report of a C&I driver traveling northbound on N. Washington Street from the South city limits. Upon investigation, Officers located the vehicle and conducted an investigative stop. Officers confirmed the driver was Revoked/suspended and the subject was placed under arrest. A small bag of narcotics was also located, and the suspect was taken to the Police Department, fingerprinted, and taken to CCDC on a 24-hour hold.

11:25 a.m., Officers responded to the 2700 block of Washington Street for a subject becoming aggressive. Officers arrived and the subject had calmed down. It was also found no crime had occurred and there was no further need for Officers.

12:44 p.m., Officers responded to the 2800 block of Grand Drive to speak with a subject who had questions about a possible scam.m.

1:51 p.m., Officers responded to the 500 block of Vine Street to check the wellbeing of a subject. Officers were unable to contact the subject but were later informed by the wife of the subject that everything was fine and well.

2:26 p.m., Officers responded to the 1300 block of Washington Street about a subject making threats to a store employee. Upon investigation, Officers located and arrested the suspect. The suspect was taken to the police department for processing. The suspect was later released with a citation.

3:10 p.m., Officers spoke with a female subject at the Police Department who reported she had been threatened in the 900 block of Dickinson Street. Officers have not contacted the suspect at this time and the investigation is ongoing.

6:32 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of Bryan and Miller Street about a noninjury motor vehicle accident. The vehicles were traveling in opposing directions as the mirror of one vehicle scraped down the driver’s side of the other vehicle. No injuries were reported, and no vehicles were towed.

10:01 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Dickinson Street about a verbal domestic. Upon arrival, Officers were able to speak to the male party as the female subject had already left the residence. Officers were informed the argument was over the female subject picking up property from the residence. They arranged for the female to pick up the property later.

The Chillicothe Police Department received 90 calls for service on Monday, November 6th, 2023.