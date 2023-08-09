Northwest Missouri State Fair in Bethany set to run Aug. 31 – Sept. 4, 2023

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Northwest Missouri State Fair will begin in Bethany later this month. Activities are scheduled from August 31 through September 4.

The fair will kick off with a parade on Thursday at 6 pm. The parade will start at the Bethany Community Gym and proceed to the fairgrounds.

Grandstand entertainment will feature Elvis and Patsy Cline on Thursday at 7 pm, a tractor pull on Friday at 6:30 pm, and performances by Tyler Halverson and Jameson Rodgers on Saturday at 7 pm. Sunday’s grandstand entertainment will showcase the Girls Next Door at 2 pm and car races at 7 pm. Monday’s lineup includes a demolition derby at 12:30 pm and car races at 7 pm.

Livestock shows will commence on September 1 with goats and rabbits. September 2 will feature swine, poultry, and sheep shows. Additionally, a Super Farmer Contest is scheduled for Saturday at 3 pm. The Beef Show and premium sale are set for September 3.

Pre-registration for the livestock shows is recommended and can be done on the Northwest Missouri State Fair website. Registration will close on August 28 at 3 pm.

Admission is free on August 31. Front gate admission on subsequent days will be $5 for adults, while children 10 years old and younger can enter for free. Season tickets are priced at $15 for adults.

For more details, visit the Northwest Missouri State Fair website.

Related