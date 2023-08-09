Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approves tax rate increase

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Pleasant View R-6 Board of Education approved an increase in the tax rate at a hearing last Tuesday evening. The rate was set at $4.9903, up $.0073 from the previous tax year.

At the regular meeting that followed the tax rate hearing, the board approved a new math curriculum for kindergarten through fifth grade. “Math and You” will cost the district approximately $14,700.

The board gave approval to install Malware Bytes on all Pleasant View computers, Chromebooks, Winbooks, and iPads. PinPoint Tech will handle the installation, which is priced at $2,654.54.

For the 2023-2024 school year, the board approved bids that included a diesel bid from People’s Coop, offering a firm differential of five cents off the pump price. Prairie Farms received approval for their bid to supply half pints of milk at 35 cents for chocolate and strawberry flavors, and 31 cents for white.

The board also approved bus routes, the free and reduced meal guidelines for the 2023-2024 school year, the Special Education Compliance Plan provided by the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education, the Conflict of Interest Ordinance, and the donation of all surplus items to Church Women United of Grundy County. Additionally, the 2022-2023 Annual Secretary of the Board Report was approved.

It was announced that the Pleasant View Keys preschool open house is scheduled for August 21st at 5:30 pm. Abby Richman’s preschool through eighth grade open house will take place on August 22nd at 6 pm. The first day of school is set for August 24th, while the first day for Keys preschool will be August 28th.

September 1st will have an early dismissal for teacher professional development. School will not be in session on September 4th in observance of Labor Day.

The board then entered a closed session to discuss personnel and student matters.

