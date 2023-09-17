Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 13 arrests in north Missouri between September 13 and September 16, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports thirteen arrests in north Missouri from September 13 through September 16, 2023 The arrests range from driving while intoxicated and failing to appear in court to terroristic threats to a government official and felony charges for sexual abuse.
Adair County
- September 15, 2023, 6:09 PM
- Collins, Anthony L
- Age: 59
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Moberly, MO
- Charge: Felony Montgomery County warrant for delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance- 2 counts, and delivery of a controlled substance at a county jail.
- Where Held: Adair County Jail
- Release Info: Bondable
- Collins, Anthony L
Andrew County
- September 16, 2023, 2:18 AM
- Petty, Joshua A
- Age: 32
- Gender: Male
- City/State: St. Joseph, MO
- Charge: DWI – Alcohol
- Where Held: Andrew County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Petty, Joshua A
Buchanan County
- September 15, 2023, 1:51 PM
- Generaux, Jason D
- Age: 44
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Savannah, MO
- Charge: Terroristic threats to a government official
- Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: No bond
- Generaux, Jason D
- September 15, 2023, 11:33 PM
- Lute, Joshua W
- Age: 35
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Pomona, KS
- Charge: DWI – Alcohol (Persistent Offender)
- Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Lute, Joshua W
Clinton County
- September 14, 2023, 8:31 AM
- Moore, Matthew R
- Age: 48
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Cameron, MO
- Charge: Warrant – Failure to appear – Owner operate motor vehicle without maintaining financial responsibility – Misdemeanor – Harrison County Sheriff’s Department; No insurance
- Where Held: Harrison County Sheriff’s Department
- Release Info: Not specified
- Moore, Matthew R
- September 13, 2023, 4:10 PM
- Waller, Tracy M
- Age: 43
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Holt, MO
- Charge: DWI; Careless and imprudent driving
- Where Held: Clinton County
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
- Waller, Tracy M
Holt County
- September 15, 2023, 10:13 PM
- Alkire, Michael A
- Age: 36
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Omaha, NE
- Charge: Fugitive from out of state; Flight to avoid
- Where Held: Holt County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: No bond
- Alkire, Michael A
- September 15, 2023, 10:48 PM
- Allen, Samantha E
- Age: 37
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Bennington, NE
- Charge: Fugitive from out of state; Speed – 94 in 70; No valid drivers license; Failed to yield to lights and sirens
- Where Held: Holt County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: Bondable
- Allen, Samantha E
Macon County
- September 15, 2023, 10:28 PM
- Ott, Francis R
- Age: 73
- Gender: Male
- City/State: St Charles, MO
- Charge: DWI
- Where Held: Released
- Release Info: Released
- Ott, Francis R
Monroe County
- September 14, 2023, 4:48 PM
- Boyles, Brandon J
- Age: 34
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Shelbina, MO
- Charge: Misdemeanor Shelby County warrant for conservation offense
- Where Held: Shelby County Jail
- Release Info: Bondable
- Boyles, Brandon J
Randolph County
- September 15, 2023, 8:05 PM
- Johnson, Logan M
- Age: 25
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Moberly, MO
- Charge: Felony – Tampering with a victim; Felony – Sexual abuse – First degree – 4 counts; Sodomy – First degree – 2 counts
- Where Held: Randolph County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Johnson, Logan M
- September 16, 2023, 9:30 PM
- Tumbleson, Linda L
- Age: 61
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Moberly, MO
- Charge: DWI
- Where Held: Moberly Police Department
- Release Info: Released
- Tumbleson, Linda L
Schuyler County
- September 13, 2023, 4:46 PM
- Whelan, Zachary D
- Age: 32
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Jefferson City, MO
- Charge: Felony – Driving while intoxicated – Persistent offender
- Where Held: Schuyler County Sheriff’s Office
- Release Info: Released
- Whelan, Zachary D