Chillicothe Kiwanis Club hosts 70th annual Kids Parade with 29 participants

The Chillicothe Kiwanis Club sponsored its 70th annual Kids Parade on Saturday, featuring 18 entries and 29 children who marched along the parade route. The event saw a mix of children dressed in costumes and others in street clothes, celebrating the longstanding community tradition.

Megan Hall took first place in the Individual Girls category, dressed as a Girl Scout. In the Individual Boys division, Ledger Narr clinched the top spot, dressed as Top Gun. The Small Group category, which includes groups of two to three persons, was won by Paisley and Graham Gilliland along with Sophia Hawkins, who showcased a Western wagon.

This year’s parade marks the 70th event organized by the Chillicothe Kiwanis Club for the children of the Chillicothe area over the past 72 years. The parade was not held in 2019 due to inclement weather and was also canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers expressed their gratitude to the Chillicothe Police Department, Chillicothe Emergency Services, the Chillicothe Key Club, and the Chillicothe Middle School Band for their time and assistance in making the event a success.

