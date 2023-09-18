Elderly Bethany man injured in motorcycle crash on Highway 169

Local News September 18, 2023September 18, 2023 Digital Correspondent
Motorcycle Crash
An 84-year-old Bethany man sustained moderate injuries after his 2020 Harley Davidson motorcycle collided with two dogs on Highway 169, two miles south of Gentry, according to a report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The accident occurred at approximately 1:00 p.m. on September 17, 2023. Corporal C.J. Sullivan of the Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that James C. Brown was traveling southbound on Highway 169 when two dogs ran into the roadway. Brown’s motorcycle struck the dogs, causing him to be ejected to the left side of his Harley Davidson. He came to rest in the roadway.

Brown was wearing his safety equipment at the time of the accident. He was taken by private vehicle to Mosaic Life Care in Albany for treatment.

The motorcycle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Smith Towing. 

The Gentry County Sheriff’s Department assisted at the scene.

