Milan FFA chapter scores high marks at competition in Columbia; six to receive Missouri FFA degrees

The Milan C-2 FFA chapter scored high marks in three of the judging categories during the competition Saturday hosted by the Columbia schools.

Milan had a team place first in FFA knowledge. Addison Sylvester was listed as the top-ranked individual. Others from Milan who individually placed in the top ten in FFA knowledge are Lexus Fordyce, Gracie Simpson, and Hayden Courtney. Milan had FFA teams take second place in farm management and entomology.

The highest-ranked Milan student for farm management was Jack Smith who finished in a tie for third individually. Two other Milan FFA members, Amber Sayre, and Destiny DeLeon placed in the top ten (6th & 7th) in entomology judging.

The Milan C-2 FFA chapter will have six members receive Missouri FFA degrees at the state convention next month, April 21st, in Columbia. They are Auburn Cole, Gracie Dickson, Darren Doporto, Alison Long, Garrett Mosley, and Grayson Smith.

