Two teenagers from Albany sent to hospital after crashing on Highway 136

Two Albany teenagers were taken to a hospital when the car they were in, twice traveled off Highway 136 in Gentry County and struck a ditch Monday morning one mile east of Albany.

The driver, a 16-year-old boy, and a passenger, 18-year-old Olivia Pepin, both received moderate injuries and were transported to Mosiac Life Care in Albany.

The car traveled off the south side of the highway, the driver over-corrected, then traveled off the north side and struck a ditch.

The eastbound car was moderately damaged in the accident and both occupants were using seat belts.

Assistance was provided by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Grand River EMS, and the Albany Fire Department.

The name of the 16-year-old was not released due to his status as a juvenile.

