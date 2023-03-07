Obituary & Services: Mary Ann Lockmiller Barnes

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mary Ann Lockmiller Barnes – age 94 of Plattsburg, MO passed away Tuesday evening, February 28, 2023, at Oakridge of Plattsburg in Plattsburg, MO.

Mary Ann was born on February 19, 1929, the second daughter of James and Mayme (Sellers) Bowers in Lathrop, MO. Mary Ann attended the Lathrop Schools. She was a charter member of the Lathrop First Assembly of God Church. On December 23, 1950, she was united in marriage to James (Jim) Lockmiller in Bentonville, AR. This union was blessed by two children, Donita and Ted. Jim preceded her in death on February 7, 1994. She was united in marriage to Frances (Pete) Barnes in December 1997. He preceded her in death on September 11, 2014. Mary Ann Loved to read, sew, cook, sing, travel, and go to gospel concerts.

Mary Ann was preceded in death by her parents, husbands, infant sister Helen, and brother Kenneth Bowers.

Survivors include daughter, Donita (Tom) Holman of Lathrop, MO; son Ted (Cindy) Lockmiller of Lathrop, MO; grandchildren: Michael (Laura) Holman of Kansas City, MO, Stephen (Jill) Holman of Kansas City, MO, Cheriee (John) Dawson of Excelsior Springs, MO, Brent Lockmiller and Blake Lockmiller of Lathrop, MO; great-grandchildren: Sophie, Zachary, Lincoln, Grant, Alec, and Alaina; nephews and other extended family.

Instead of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association in care of the funeral home. Funeral services will be held at Noon, Saturday, March 18, 2023, at First Assembly of God Church in Lathrop. The family will receive friends one hour before the service at the church. Burial will follow at Lathrop Cemetery. Arrangements are entrusted to the care and direction of Stith Funeral Home in Lathrop (816) 740-4658.

