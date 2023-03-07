Audio: Missouri Senate passes “poison pill” pregnant and postpartum legislation

State News March 7, 2023 KTTN News
Medicaid Coverage News Graphic
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

(Missourinet) – Legislation that would provide expanded Medicaid coverage for low-income women passed the Missouri Senate. It includes full Medicaid benefits for the length of a pregnancy as well as for one year following its end.

Abortion-related language was added, which prevents women that have an abortion from receiving extended benefits. Senate President Pro Tem Caleb Rowden says laws already are in place for those who can get an abortion.

 

 

Senate Minority Leader John Rizzo and Democratic Senator Tracy McCreery called the added provision a poison pill. It’s currently up for consideration in the Missouri House of Representatives.

Post Views: 270
Share
Share
Pin
Tweet
Share
Reddit
Share
WhatsApp
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.