Mercer County Health Department to hold drive-through flu shot clinics in October

Print Reddit Share WhatsApp More 0 Shares

The Mercer County Health Department will hold drive-through flu shot clinics at county schools. No appointment is needed at Princeton School on October 23 or at North Mercer on October 30. The clinics will be from 4 to 6 p.m.

Residents with insurance should bring their cards.

Residents can enter their information online to save time at the drive-through flu shot clinics. Visit this link to register online, enter enrollment ID MO21294 in the “Enrollment Code” field, and choose either the October 23 or 30 clinic.

The Mercer County Health Department will also begin administering flu shots at its office in Princeton next week. Schedule an appointment by calling 660-748-3630.

Related