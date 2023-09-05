Man sentenced to 2+ years in prison for conspiring to traffic nearly 20 pounds of fentanyl from California to Boston

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A Mexican man has been sentenced for conspiring to distribute nine kilograms (19.8 lbs) of fentanyl bound for Massachusetts from California.

Ricardo Peinado Rivera, 31, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Denise J. Casper to 26 months in prison. On May 24, 2023, Peinado Rivera pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl.

In September 2021, law enforcement received information about a person living in the Dominican Republic trafficking fentanyl within the United States. Undercover law enforcement contacted the individual, who offered to sell nine kilograms of fentanyl that would be delivered in California and then driven to Boston. On Nov. 9, 2021, Peinado Rivera was observed delivering the fentanyl to a cooperating source in Ontario, Calif.

Acting United States Attorney Joshua S. Levy and Brian D. Boyle, Special Agent in Charge of the Drug Enforcement Administration, New England Field Division made the announcement today. Special assistance was provided by the Drug Enforcement Administration, Los Angeles Field Division. Assistant U.S. Attorney Samuel R. Feldman of the Narcotics & Money Laundering Unit is prosecuting the case.

