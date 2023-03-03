Man arrested in Missouri pleads guilty to methamphetamine sales and gun charge

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A man arrested at a St. Charles County motel with an assault rifle and a ballistic vest labeled “Police” pleaded guilty to drug and gun charges Thursday.

Brett A. Stone, 42, pleaded guilty in front of U.S. District Judge Rodney W. Sippel to two counts of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and one count of possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

On July 7, 2020 members of the St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force learned that Stone was selling drugs at a St. Charles County motel and had a gun. Investigators conducted surveillance and saw Stone walking around the outside of the hotel, carrying an assault-type weapon and wearing a ballistic vest with the words “Police” on the back, Stone’s plea agreement says.

The investigators then detained someone who left Stone’s hotel room and found about 12 grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia, and a firearm.

Stone was taken into custody outside his hotel room, and a woman who told authorities she was there to buy methamphetamine was arrested inside the room. A court-authorized search of that room found a stolen AR-15 rifle, a shotgun, a muzzle loader pistol, the ballistic vest, ammunition, a money counter, methamphetamine, and drug paraphernalia. Stone was released while charges were being sought.

On Oct. 13, 2020, a confidential informant bought $300 worth of methamphetamine from Stone.

Stone is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1. The methamphetamine charges each carry a potential penalty of up to 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine or both. The gun charge carries a penalty of at least five years in prison.

The St. Charles County Regional Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Administration investigated the case. Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul D’Agrosa is prosecuting the case.

