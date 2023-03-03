Mexican national sentenced to 3-1/2 years in a Missouri prison for illegally entering the U.S. three times

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Mexican national who was arrested for driving while intoxicated has been sentenced in federal court for illegally entering the United States for the third time.

Juan Antonio Tejeda-Quiroz, 42, residing in Grandview, Mo., was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Greg Kays on Wednesday, March 1, to three years and six months in federal prison without parole.

On Sept. 22, 2022, Tejeda-Quiroz pleaded guilty to one count of illegally reentering the United States after having been deported following a conviction for a crime of violence.

On April 30, 2022, around 2:30 a.m., a white Buick Century driven by Tejeda-Quiroz reversed out of a driveway and crashed into a marked Grandview police patrol vehicle parked on the 13000 block of 15th Street in Grandview. Tejeda-Quiroz was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Tejeda-Quiroz, a citizen and national of Mexico, illegally entered the United States in February 1994. On Sept. 6, 2001, Tejeda-Quiroz was convicted of two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and one count of arson. He threw a firebomb inside a car occupied by his wife, causing her to jump from the moving car that caught fire and exploded, and then used his car to threaten her. He was sentenced to five years of probation and received a deferred sentence. On Dec. 4, 2001, Tejeda-Quiroz was deported to Mexico.

Tejeda-Quiroz illegally entered the United States a second time. He was arrested for burglary of a vehicle on Dec. 8, 2002. On March 17, 2006, he was arrested for illegally reentering the United States, which violated the terms of his probation. His probation was revoked on June 16, 2006, and he was sentenced to six years and six months in prison. On July 13, 2012, Tejeda-Quiroz was again deported to Mexico.

Tejeda-Quiroz illegally reentered the United States a third time in 2018. On May 25, 2018, he was arrested in Lawrence, Kansas for driving under the influence. He was arrested in Liberty, Mo., in July 2021 for driving without a valid license and no insurance. He was arrested in Olathe, Kan., in March 2022 for driving without a license.

Tejeda-Quiroz used alias names, according to court documents, presumably to avoid detection. Tejeda-Quiroz has used controlled substances, including cocaine, and heroin, snorting around one-half gram of heroin a day up until his arrest, according to court documents.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Rudolph R. Rhodes IV. It was investigated by the Grandview, Mo., Police Department and U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

