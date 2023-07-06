Obituary & Services: Dr. Scott Hall

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Dr. Scott Hall, 38, Bethany, Mo., passed away in a UTV accident on July 4, 2023.

Scott was born in Rantoul, Illinois on October 9, 1984, to Dr. Terry and Chris Hall. He graduated from South Harrison High School in 2003. After that, he worked in construction and built houses before he started his undergraduate studies at UMKC. He graduated with a Bachelor of Biology in 2011.

Scott then went on to complete medical school and then an Emergency Medicine Residency at the University of Kansas-Medical Center which is where he met the love of his life. He married Maggie Maier on August 29, 2020, and they had their only child, Libby on April 14, 2022. He was the Medical Director of the Emergency Department at Mosaic in St. Joseph, Buchanan EMS, and NTA EMS. He also worked part-time at Liberty Hospital and HCCH.

Scott loved farming, fishing, boating at the lake, scuba diving, and above all else, his family. He was so happy that he finally got to move back to the country after living in the city to complete his schooling, especially since he convinced Maggie to live in a camper. Scott was a generous, hard-working, kind, thoughtful person. He impacted so many lives. The world was a better place with him in it.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Marlin and Eleanor Meredith and Patsy Hall, and a nephew, Eli Hall.

Scott is survived by his wife, Maggie Hall; daughter, Libby; parents, Dr. Terry and Chris (Meredith) Hall; siblings, Sarah (Matt) Simmerman of Stanberry, MO, Kimberly (Joshua) Baker of Bethany, MO, and David (Ashton) Hall of Lawrence, KS. Nieces and nephews, Jaslyn Hall, Derrick, Ellie, Gabrielle Baker, and Coraline Hall. Scott leaves behind many dear friends and colleagues.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 11 at the South Harrison High School Gymnasium, Bethany, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. Burial will follow in Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Bethany, MO.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-8:00 p.m. Monday at the school. Memorials may be made to the Dr. Scott Hall Scholarship in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.

(3:45 pm: updated with full obituary information)

