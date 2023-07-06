Helicopter crash in rural DeKalb County leaves Texas pilot injured

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A helicopter crashed on Wednesday afternoon while engaged in crop spraying activities in rural northwest DeKalb County, resulting in moderate injuries to a Texas resident. The Missouri State Highway Patrol released a preliminary accident report outlining the sequence of events.

The 43-year-old victim, a resident of Sandis, Texas, was the sole occupant of the helicopter, whose name has been withheld at this time. Following the crash, emergency services arrived at the scene, with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Missouri State Highway Patrol, and DeKalb County Fire and Ambulance crews responding to the incident.

An ambulance transported the victim to a hospital for further evaluation and treatment. While the injuries sustained were reported as moderate, the exact nature and extent of the injuries have not been disclosed at this time.

Given the circumstances and potential implications of the accident, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has announced its intention to conduct a thorough investigation into the incident.

The name of the pilot has not been released at this time.

