Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Monday, September 18, 2023

The Chillicothe Police Department had a busy day on Monday, September 18, 2023, responding to a variety of incidents across the city. The department received a total of 102 calls for service throughout the day. Below is a detailed account of the day’s activities.

12:28 a.m.: Officers secured an unattended building located in the 700 block of Ann Street.

9:15 a.m.: A two-vehicle crash without injuries was reported in the 1000 block of Washington Avenue. Officers took a report.

9:36 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to a disturbance in the 500 block of Walnut Street. Upon arrival, it was determined that the issue was a civil matter involving a custody dispute.

9:39 a.m.: Property was returned to its rightful owner in the 1300 block of Easton Avenue.

10:04 a.m.: The Animal Control Officer (ACO) attempted to locate the owner of two dogs running at large in the 1300 block of Locust Street. The dogs could not be captured.

10:30 a.m.: Officers made contact with a potentially suicidal individual in the 900 block of Washington Avenue. The subject indicated they did not wish to harm themselves.

10:33 a.m.: The ACO responded to the 3100 block of Litton Road for a report of three dogs at large. Two were captured and returned to their home.