Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 9 arrests in north Missouri on September 17, 2023

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported nine arrests across various counties in North Missouri on September 17, 2023. The arrests ranged from charges of driving while intoxicated (DWI) to failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, among other violations. All individuals were initially held at various county jails or law enforcement centers.
Arrests by County
Adair County
- Patterson, Elizabeth A
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:52 a.m.
- Age: 40
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Hillsboro, MO
- Charge: DWI
- Where Held: Adair County Jail
- Release Info: Released
Buchanan County
- Lucas, Dashawn D
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:19 a.m.
- Age: 23
- Gender: Male
- City/State: St. Joseph, MO
- Charge: DWI – Alcohol; Failed to drive on the right half of the roadway
- Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Rideaux, Austin D
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 2:48 a.m.
- Age: 31
- Gender: Male
- City/State: St. Joseph, MO
- Charge: DWI – Alcohol Prior Offender
- Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Burns, Megan D
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 5:26 p.m.
- Age: 32
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Savannah, MO
- Charge: DWI – Alcohol
- Where Held: Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center
- Release Info: 24-hour hold
- Sullivan, Lawrence E
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 6:15 p.m.
- Age: 60
- Gender: Male
- City/State: St Joseph, MO
- Charge: DWI – Alcohol; Failed to stop at stop sign
- Where Held: Released
- Release Info: Released
Clinton County
- Hernandez, Florencio E
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 7:06 p.m.
- Age: 36
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Fairview, MO
- Charge: DWI – Alcohol; Driving without valid license; Speed; Lane use
- Where Held: Clinton County Sheriff’s Department
- Release Info: 12-hour hold
Lewis County
- McMurdo, Danielle N
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:33 a.m.
- Age: 26
- Gender: Female
- City/State: Monroe City, MO
- Charge: DWI; Failure to maintain right half of the roadway
- Where Held: Lewis County Jail
- Release Info: Released
Linn County
- Thompson, Wendell C
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 3:33 p.m.
- Age: 56
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Montgomery, IL
- Charge: Driving while intoxicated; Fail to signal; Consumption of alcoholic beverage while driving
- Where Held: Released on summons
- Release Info: Released
Shelby County
- Langerud, Travis E
- Date of Arrest: September 17, 2023, 1:38 a.m.
- Age: 44
- Gender: Male
- City/State: Perry, MO
- Charge: DWI; Failure to maintain the right half of the roadway
- Where Held: Shelby County Sheriff’s Department
- Release Info: Released