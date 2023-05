Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Chillicothe High School reports six top academic students were recognized as Valedictorians at the Sunday afternoon graduation.

Those recognized, alphabetically, were Wyatt Brandsgaard, Cami Carpenter, Isabella Englert, Gabriel Peterson, Keegan Peterson, and Charles Walker.

There were two senior speakers at the graduation ceremony, Claire Walker and Trista Tipton.

