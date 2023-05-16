Obituary & Services: Ruth Ann (Hickman) Hanes

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Mrs. Ruth Ann Hanes, 78, a resident of Sebring, Florida died Friday, May 12, 2023, in Sebring, Florida.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Resthaven Mortuary, Trenton, Missouri. Burial of Cremains will be in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, Trenton, Missouri. Memorial donations are suggested in lieu of flowers, checks can be made out to Bethany Health Services and Dialysis and may be left with or mailed to Slater Neal Funeral Home at 813 Custer St., Trenton, MO, 64683.

Mrs. Hanes was born June 18, 1944, in Trenton, Missouri the daughter of Fred Winton and Eva Gladys Harvey Hickman. Ruth grew up in Mill Grove, Missouri, and attended Mill Grove and Princeton, Missouri Schools.

Ruth was united in marriage to Lawrence M. Hanes on July 10, 1960, at the Mill Grove Christian Church. Lawrence preceded her in death on January 9, 1996. Ruth and Lawrence made their home in Gilman City, Missouri while their sons were growing up. Ruth retired as a medical records clerk from Dr. Terry Hall’s office in Bethany, Missouri. She was also in the antique business for quite a few years.

Ruth was a member of the Mill Grove Christian Church. She accepted Jesus as her savior many years ago.

Her survivors include two sons Larry Hanes and wife Kelly, Sebring, Florida, Jeff Hanes and wife Kimberly, Gilman City, Missouri; six grandchildren Ashley Hanes, Ryan Hanes and wife Cassie, Samantha Hanes Holcomb and husband John, Kayli Hanes, Tanner Lundy, Noah Hutchison; four step-grandchildren Samantha Barth, Randy (Junior) Barth, Remington Barth, Maverick Barth; eight great-grandchildren Rylee Macrander, Madalyn Macrander, Aubree Byrom, Hayden Virtue, Gavin Holcomb, Ryder Holcomb, Jackson Holcomb, Paxton Lundy; four step-great-grandchildren Jacob Holcomb, Parker Holcomb, Chellssie Meyers, and Cayleeigh Meyers.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Grandmother Emma (Hobbs) Loe, and Aunt Mary (Harvey) Deloney.

