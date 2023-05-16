Music and more featured at “Worship Awakening” on May 20th in Trenton

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Christian music and other activities will be part of “Worship Awakening” in Trenton on May 20th. The event will start at the Trenton Foursquare Church at 1 pm,

The event will include The Hybrid Five, the Kirkley Chapel Worship Team, The Bonta Family, the Turning Point Worship Team, Matt Houser, Servants of the Most High, and Kingdom Age.

Prayer teams will be available to pray with anyone in need of prayer for healing or deliverance.

A cake made by Crystal Whitaker will be auctioned. There will also be a silent auction, baked goods, and food concessions.

Lighthouse Radio Ministries sponsors Worship Awakening on May 20th.

