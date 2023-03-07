Caldwell County Health Department to offer yoga classes

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Caldwell County Health Department in Kingston will hold yoga classes each Monday in April.

Studio Inertia Yoga Studio will offer the classes in the health department basement at 5 p.m. The sessions are free for Caldwell County residents. Participants are asked to bring their own yoga mats or towels.

Everyone who attends will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Space is limited for the yoga classes each Monday in April. Register by calling the Caldwell County Health Department at 816-586-2311.

