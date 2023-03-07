Missouri Department of Conservation to offer free virtual “Turkey Hunting Basics” class on March 23

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Experience is an effective teacher for wild turkey hunting, but some tips from experts can make the first hunts more enjoyable and successful.

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free virtual Turkey Hunting Basics class from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, March 23. This online class will provide an overview of turkey hunting for those interested in getting started in a sport that celebrates springtime outdoors.

Participants will learn about turkey habits and habitats, regulations, safety, and hunting strategies. Adam Brandsgaard, MDC conservation educator, will cover how to pick hunting spots, some challenges hunters encounter, and how to clean and care for a large game bird once you’ve harvested a turkey. Participants can ask questions in the online format.

This class is open to all ages. Registration is required. To register, visit this link. For more information about hunting wild turkeys in Missouri, visit this link.

