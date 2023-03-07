Obituary & Services: Kevin Patrick O’Halloran

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Kevin Patrick O’Halloran, 60, of Albany, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, March 5, 2023, at his home.

Kevin was born September 22, 1962, in St. Louis, Missouri. He was the son of Frank and Betty (Trelow) O’Halloran. His parents preceded him in death.

He was also preceded in death by a grandchild and three uncles.

On April 3, 2004, Kevin was united in marriage to Jennifer Barnes.

For several years Kevin was a truck driver for several trucking companies. He was a member of the Albany Assembly of God Church.

Survivors: wife, Jenny and son, Bryton O’Halloran, of the home; stepdaughters, Amanda Moreland, Kansas; Brooke (Gabe) McDowell, St. Joseph; 3 grandchildren; brother, Phil (Susan) O’Halloran, Omaha, NE; sisters, Theresa (Pete) Robinson, Texas; Mary Anne O’Halloran, CA; uncle and aunt, Merle and Evonne Trelow, Malta Bend, MO; 5 nephews and 1 niece.

Celebration of Life: Noon on Monday, March 20 at the Assembly of God Church, Albany, MO. Inurnment will be in the Grandview Cemetery, Albany. Memorial Contributions: Albany Assembly of God Church in care of the Roberson-Polley Chapel, 403 N. Hundley, Albany, MO 64402.

