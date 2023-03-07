Trenton man charged with of assault after allegedly choking a woman, resisting arrest and violating probation

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton man on March 6, 2023, after he allegedly choked a woman on March 5th.

Thirty-one-year-old Mickeal Dale Hogan has been charged with second-degree assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He was also arrested for an alleged probation violation on felony third-degree domestic assault.

Hogan is to be held on no bond on the felony charges and the alleged probation violation. He is scheduled for the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on the felony charges on March 14th and in Division One of Circuit Court on April 28th on the other charge.

Hogan is accused of choking a woman by putting his hand around her neck. The woman was a domestic victim because she and Hogan had reportedly been in a continuing social relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

Hogan was found guilty in Grundy County Circuit Court in December 2018 of third-degree domestic assault and in September 2017 of fourth-degree domestic assault.

Hogan is also accused of resisting arrest by using physical force in that he reportedly refused to place his arms behind his back and follow commands when Officer Zachary Underwood and a trooper were making an arrest of Hogan for alleged domestic assault.

On the alleged probation violation, Hogan is accused of attempting to cause physical injury to someone in September 2018 by grabbing the steering wheel of a moving vehicle to cause a crash. The person was said to be a family or household member in that Hogan and the person were adults who were or had been in a continuing social relationship of a romantic or intimate nature.

Hogan is also accused of displaying a semiautomatic unloaded rifle in a threatening manner.

