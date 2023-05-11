Awards and scholarships for THS seniors announced prior to Baccalaureate services at First Baptist Church

Share Pin Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Baccalaureate was held Wednesday night at the First Baptist Church for Trenton High School seniors.

The speaker was World History instructor Lucas Lewis of Trenton High School. Students participating were Lydia Leininger, Trent Villacampa, Ali Westcott, Tucker Otto, Eliana Cowling, Juliet Schmadeke, and Maurissa Bonta. The high school music group, Gold Rush, performed.

Prior to Baccalaureate services, numerous awards and scholarships for THS seniors were announced during an assembly. You can read the complete list of awards and scholarships at this link.

