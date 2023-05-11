Three defendants waive preliminary hearings in Tuesday session of Grundy County court

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Three defendants facing felony charges in Grundy County waived preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court. Each was bound over for arraignment on Thursday in Division One of circuit court.

Mickeal Dale Hogan of Trenton is charged with 2nd-degree domestic assault and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony from March 5th.

Courtney Kenyon of Trenton is charged with 1st-degree domestic assault as of April 26th and a Jamesport resident, Brenton Lyle Odom, is charged with driving while his license was suspended or revoked, 1st-degree property damage as well as resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. He also faces three misdemeanors with all counts stemming from an arrest for a February 27th incident.

