Unionville man charged with 19 counts of domestic assault pleads not guilty

A Unionville man facing multiple felony counts of domestic assault entered a plea of not guilty on Thursday, June 2nd.

The court modified bond conditions for 38-year-old Brant Stevan McCormack to $100,000, 10% authorized, with previous bond conditions. Bond was not previously listed.

Bond conditions were added, including no contact or communication with the alleged victim or the victim’s family, GPS monitoring through North Missouri Court Services, and house arrest. McCormack is to attend therapy or counseling, and he is also to report to the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department daily by phone.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 28th.

McCormack has been charged with two counts of domestic assault in the first degree, 16 counts in the second degree, and one count in the third degree.

A probable cause statement says the alleged victim was a woman he had been in a continuing relationship with since November 2020. The alleged incidents happened from December through May.