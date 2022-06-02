Trenton Park Board approves salary increases

The Trenton Park Board approved pay increases during a closed session on June 1st.
Park Board President Curtis Crawford reports Park Superintendent David Shockley and Assistant Superintendent Hunter Trask will receive a five percent increase in salary. City Clerk Cindy Simpson reports Shockley’s salary will be $44,772 per year, and Trask’s pay will be $30,576 per year.
Part-time park employees with a year of service will receive a 25-cent increase in hourly pay.
The increases are retroactive to May 1st, which is the beginning of the fiscal year.