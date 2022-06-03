Trenton Light Riders to hold pancake fundraiser

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Light Riders Chapter Number 1153 of the Christian Motorcyclists Association will hold a pancake breakfast fundraiser for Run for the Son. The breakfast will be at the Chillicothe Applebee’s on June 4th from 8 to 10 a.m.

All-you-can-eat pancakes will cost $8 per person. Tickets can be pre-purchased for $7 from a Christian Motorcyclists Association member.

June 4th’s event will also include bike blessings. A ride will follow the breakfast.

The Christian Motorcyclists Association website says Run for the Son helps spread the good news of salvation through Christ. It has distributed evangelistic tools, such as Bibles and gospel tracts, to motorcyclists.