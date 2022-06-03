Bids for milk, bread and fuel on the agenda for next meeting of Jamesport Board of Education

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Jamesport Tri-County R-7 Board of Education will discuss bids for milk, bread, diesel fuel, and gas next week. The board will meet in the library on June 8th at 6 p.m.

Other items on the agenda include capital projects, the Safe Return to In-Person Instruction and Continuity of Services Plan, transportation, and board policy migration from the Missouri School Boards Association to the Missouri Consultants for Education. There is also to be a discussion on the Minimum Teacher Salary Grant and career ladder funding, student and employee handbooks, summer tutoring, and budget review.

The agenda for the Tri-County Board of Education meeting on June 8th also includes an executive session for personnel.