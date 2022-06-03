Two Sullivan County roads to narrow for bridge painting next week

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

A project to paint a protective coating on two bridges will narrow Routes BB and ZZ in northern Sullivan County. Work on the bridges is scheduled to begin Thursday, June 9, and could continue for up to two weeks at the following locations:

Route BB: Rooks Branch Bridge, located between Kite Road and Karen Road

Route ZZ: West Fork Locust Creek, located between Route E and Brick Drive

During the painting, one lane may be closed around the bridges. Motorists should remain alert and pay attention to all signs and flaggers directing them through the work zone.

Both bridges were rehabilitated in 2019 and the protective coating applied to the substructure of the bridges will help prolong their expected life. The Missouri Department of Transportation contracted with Omega Coatings & Construction, LLC to complete the work.

Schedules are weather-permitting and subject to change.