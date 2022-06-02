Minnesota man injured in two-car crash on Interstate 35

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Harris, Minnesota man sustained minor injuries as the result of a two-vehicle accident in Pattonsburg Thursday afternoon, June 2nd.

An ambulance took 63-year-old Thomas Stancek to Harrison County Community Hospital. The other driver, 69-year-old Dennis Fisher of Marble Rock, Iowa, was not injured.

The two vehicles traveled south on Interstate 35 before the Stancek vehicle hit a cone in a construction zone at mile marker 78, struck the trailer tire of the Fisher vehicle, ran off the left side of the road, and overturned into the median. The Stancek vehicle came to rest on its top in the median and was totaled. The Fisher vehicle came to a controlled stop on southbound I-35 with minor damage.

Both drivers wore seat belts.