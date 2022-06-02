Resident of Ashland injured in crash involving motor home near Cameron

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

An Ashland resident sustained moderate injuries due to an accident involving a motor home near Cameron on Thursday afternoon, June 2nd.

An ambulance took motor home passenger 72-year-old Arlys Crump to the Cameron Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the driver of the motor home, 76-year-old Charles Crump of Ashland, and the driver of another vehicle, 60-year-old Nirmail Dhillon of Quebec, Canada.

The vehicles traveled west on Highway 36 before the Dhillon vehicle reportedly made a left turn in front of the motor home half of a mile west of Cameron, and impact occurred. The vehicles came to rest on their wheels and blocked westbound Highway 36 at Reservoir Road.

Both vehicles received extensive damage and the report indicated that all occupants wore seat belts.

The Cameron Police Department assisted at the scene of the crash.