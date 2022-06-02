Audio: Missouri Native Grass Management Conference near Linneus set for July 14th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The University of Missouri Extension is partnering with the Missouri Department of Conservation and the United States Department of Agriculture Natural Resources Conservation Service to hold a native grass management conference near Linneus. The event will be at the MU Northern Missouri Research, Extension, and Education Center’s Cornett Farm on July 14th.

Extension Field Specialist in Agronomy Valerie Tate says the conference will feature presentations and expertise from a variety of organizations.

Tate quotes Associate Extension Professor in Fisheries and Wildlife for MU Extension Bob Pierce.

Lunch will be provided at the native grass conference on July 14th. There is no registration fee. Participants must register by calling the Linn County Extension Center at 660-895-5123 or by clicking this link and registering online.