An infant feeding class will be held at the Grundy County Health Department in Trenton.

Women can learn about infant feeding, whether they plan to breastfeed or use formula, during the event on June 13th at 3:30 pm. There will be door prizes and refreshments.

RSVP by calling the Grundy County Health Department at 660-359-4196.