Two-vehicle crash on Highway 136 in Albany leads to moderate Injuries

November 14, 2023
A two-vehicle collision occurred on Highway 136 in Albany, Missouri, resulting in moderate injuries to one driver and significant damage to both vehicles involved.

On November 13, 2023, at approximately 6:20 p.m., a 2013 Jeep Grand Cherokee, driven by Cindy M. Marshall, 46, of Albany, Missouri, was traveling eastbound on Highway 136. As Marshall attempted to slow down to turn north into a private driveway, a 2011 Ford F150, driven by 18-year-old Cody R. Peery, also of Albany, Missouri, collided with the rear of the Jeep.

The impact caused the Jeep Grand Cherokee to veer off the north side of the road, coming to rest facing northwest. The Ford F150 stopped in the eastbound lane, facing east. Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed to Raymond Smith Body Shop of Albany.

Cindy M. Marshall suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Grand River Emergency Medical Services to Mosaic Medical Center of Albany. It was noted that neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by the Gentry County Sheriff’s Department, Albany Fire Department, and Grand River EMS.

