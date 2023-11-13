Trenton Municipal Utilities announces planned water outage and boil advisory

Trenton Municipal Utilities (TMU) has announced a planned water outage and a subsequent precautionary boil water advisory starting Tuesday morning, November 14, 2023.

TMU’s water crews will be busy installing a new valve on Tuesday. This maintenance work is expected to impact certain areas within the city. The specific locations affected include customers residing on Cedar Street between West Crowder Road and 21st Street. Additionally, residents on 18th Street, stretching from Cedar to Main Streets, and those located on Chestnut Street between 18th Street and Railroad Avenue, will also experience the water outage.

According to TMU, the water supply in these areas will be shut off at 8:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The outage is anticipated to last approximately two hours. To ensure public safety and health, a precautionary boil water advisory will be in place for affected customers. This advisory will remain effective until 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

Residents are advised to boil all water for drinking, cooking, and making ice during this period. Boiling the water should kill bacteria and other organisms that may be present in the water.