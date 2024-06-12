Ringgold County crash claims life of Lucas, Iowa resident

Share To Your Social Network

A fatal crash occurred on Highway 2 near the 107-mile marker early on the morning of June 12, 2024, resulting in the death of a Lucas, Iowa, resident. According to the Iowa State Highway Patrol, the incident happened around 4:00 a.m.

James Cody Sage, 34, was driving a 2015 Chevrolet Express 3500 eastbound on Highway 2 when his vehicle left the roadway. The van entered the south ditch and struck a tree. Sage was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Emergency responders from Ringgold County pronounced Sage deceased at the scene. His body was transported to Ringgold County Hospital by Ringgold County Ambulance. The vehicle was towed from the scene by Southern Iowa Towing.

The crash was investigated by the Iowa State Highway Patrol, with assistance from Ringgold County authorities.

Ringgold County, Iowa borders north Missouri with Harrison and Worth Counties.

