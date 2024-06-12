Chillicothe man arrested after search warrant executed, narcotics seized

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe Police Chief Jon Maples reports a 36-year-old man was arrested after a search warrant was executed, resulting in the seizure of narcotics and drug paraphernalia Monday afternoon, June 10. The warrant was executed in the 1000 block of Cherry Street.

The man, identified as Scott Alan Young II of Chillicothe, was taken to the Caldwell County Detention Center and held on a $500,000 cash-only bond. According to online court records, Young has been charged with felony second-degree drug trafficking. His bond includes special conditions, such as supervision by Supervision Services and GPS monitoring. Young is scheduled for an initial court appearance on June 13.

Chief Maples stated that the Chillicothe Police Department, Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, and Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted the Northwest Missouri Drug Task Force in executing the search warrant. Maples emphasized the department’s ongoing collaboration with the drug task force to dismantle drug networks and bring offenders to justice.

He encouraged anyone with information related to criminal activities to report it, aiding the agencies in maintaining a safe and secure community. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 660-646-2121 or the Chillicothe Police Department’s webpage.

