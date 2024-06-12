Chillicothe City Council approves ordinances and resolution

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe City Council approved three ordinances and a resolution on June 10.

One ordinance authorized the mayor to execute a construction manager at risk contract with Crossland Construction Company, Incorporated, for the police facility project. City Clerk Amy Hess reported preconstruction will cost $27,050, with other costs determined later with a maximum price.

Another ordinance accepted the lowest responsible bid for general concrete repairs from M and M Utilities. Hess noted each job will have a work order created to determine the cost, on an as-needed basis.

The third ordinance authorized an agreement with Southern Bank as the city depository, effective through May 31, 2027. The agreement stipulates that funds on deposit from the city will be placed in interest-bearing accounts. Southern Bank will pay a variable earnings rate equal to 80% of a 91-day treasury bill. The bank will not charge the city for account management based on balances of $5 million to be held at the bank and will also provide a $600 credit per year on check purchases and deposit tickets.

The resolution established a policy and procedure to disclose potential conflicts of interest and substantial interest for certain municipal officials.

The council discussed a request from Margaret Vance and Carol Gregg with the Cultural Corner Art Guild and Gallery to install a bump out in front of Cultural Corner. Since the request was originally presented to the council, a list of pros and cons for the request was made after contacting council members and department heads.

Councilman-At-Large Tom Ashbrook asked the Cultural Corner to meet with Angela Poling and other members of the Arts District/Council to create a three to five-year plan for the Kelly Poling Arts District. Councilwoman Stacey Soper expressed interest in hearing from area businesses on the matter.

George Algozzini shared his concerns about the number of chickens that could be allowed if a new ordinance was passed. He felt eight was not enough if there is an ordinance passed with a limitation. He currently has 17 chickens.

Airport Manager Toby Calivere reported that 90 children went on plane rides at the Fly-in held at the airport last weekend. Due to the weather, flights started two and a half hours late but finished only 45 minutes behind schedule.

Amy Supple from the Chillicothe Convention and Visitors Bureau reported on the visitors center and activities in Chillicothe, including Sliced Bread Day on June 28 and 29. She announced that a new trolley will be revealed later this month.

Street Commissioner Jeff Gillespie reported that the new roof at the street barn is 95% complete. Workers were short some insulation and two pieces of metal but will return soon to finish the project.

City Administrator Roze Frampton reported that the city received all the easements requested for the Hutchinson Stormwater Project, which will soon go out to bid. Frampton also mentioned that she has been working on employee policies and hopes to finish them soon.

Hess stated that a decision was made to go month-to-month on the current copier contract with Ricoh. She noted the city was not satisfied with the bids and products proposed.

She also reported that bids on the certificate of deposit of $148,000 for the street tractor were due June 11 at 10 a.m. The request for proposal for the Community Development Block Grant write is due June 17 at 3 p.m. Police car bids are due by June 20 at 9 a.m.

Visitors will be at the Chillicothe City Hall on June 18 at 1:30 p.m. The Grand River Education Coop will have a tour and learn about city government.

Mudcat Night for the city is June 19, with the first pitch at 5:05 p.m. It will be a doubleheader.

Alex Warren from Scout Troop Number 120 introduced himself, stating he was attending the meeting to work on one of his merit badges.

The council entered into a closed session to discuss employee matters.

