Paris, Missouri woman arrested for financial exploitation, theft, forgery

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control announced the arrest of Jessica A. Chase, 45, of Paris, Missouri.

Chase was taken into custody on June 10, 2024, facing numerous charges including financial exploitation of an elder/disabled person, forgery, filing false documents, felony stealing, fraudulent use of a credit/debit device, and money laundering.

Chase’s arrest is the result of a comprehensive investigation led by the Troop B Criminal Investigations Unit of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s Division of Drug and Crime Control.

On February 15, 2024, Monroe County Sheriff Joe Colston requested an investigation by the Missouri State Highway Patrol following allegations of theft against Jessica Chase, a former Monroe County elected official. After an extensive probe, the investigation concluded with Chase’s arrest on June 10, 2024, under an active Monroe County arrest warrant. Formal charges were issued by the Monroe County Prosecuting Attorney.

Jessica Chase is currently detained at the Monroe County Jail on a $150,000 cash-only bond.

Related