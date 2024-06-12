Grundy R-5 Board of Education allocates funds for ball field improvements

Share To Your Social Network

The Grundy County R-5 Board of Education convened on June 11, approving a bid from Kramer Construction to replace the ag shop doors with new metal ones. The total cost of this project is $7,460. The decision came after reviewing maintenance items at both the elementary and high schools.

The board also approved a technology contract with Quality Network Solutions, amounting to $10,280 annually. Additionally, a three-year bus maintenance contract was established with Lexington Diesel Services. Superintendent Phillip Fox reported that districts working with Lexington Diesel will incur a labor cost of $150 per hour for all bus maintenance and repair, with the cost of parts being the district’s responsibility.

Furthermore, the board endorsed the district’s participation in the state A+ program and allocated $500 for ball field improvements. Updates on food service and English Language Learner services were also approved.

The administration has been directed to gather information regarding the purchase of a new mower for the high school.

A report on district participation in the Baseline Salary Grant and the Preschool Grant for the next school year was presented, as well as a review of district investments. No action was taken on these grants or investments.

Following a closed session, the board accepted the resignation/retirement of Elementary School Head Cook Neva Harkins and promoted Cassie Allnutt to the position. Erik Jackson was hired as the new high school custodian.

The board scheduled an end-of-year special meeting for June 27 at 6 p.m. in the high school business room. The next monthly board meeting will be on July 16 at 6 p.m. in the same location.

