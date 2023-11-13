Bearcat Marching Band drumline to appear Friday on ‘GMA3’

Members of the Bearcat Marching Band drumline at Northwest Missouri State University will get a national audience when they perform Friday, Nov. 17, on “GMA3,” a spin-off of ABC’s national morning show “Good Morning America.”

The drumline’s performance is being filmed at Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri, and will air locally at 11 a.m. CDT, on Friday.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to perform on ‘GMA3’ and grateful to all who fostered the relationships that helped this become a reality,” Dr. Katy Strickland, Northwest’s director of athletic bands and the University’s Dennis C. Dau Professor of Instrumental Music, said. “Our students are proud to represent the BMB and Northwest on such a large stage, and to say they are excited is an understatement. For a rural Division II marching band, this is a tremendous opportunity, and we can’t wait to make Bearcat Nation proud.”

Before their “GMA3” appearance, members of the drumline also will perform with Northwest’s Percussion Ensemble at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 16, in the Charles Johnson Theater at the Olive DeLuce Fine Arts Building. The concert is free and open to the public.