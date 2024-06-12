Five defendants waive hearings in Grundy County Circuit Court

Share To Your Social Network

Five defendants waived their preliminary hearings Tuesday in the Associate Division of the Grundy County Circuit Court. Each is scheduled for arraignment Thursday in Division One of the circuit court at the courthouse in Trenton.

Naomi Esther Roy of Trenton faces charges of abuse or neglect of a child as well as resisting or interfering with an arrest on April 26. Her bond is set at $75,000.

Princeton resident Amber Nycole Leeper is charged with driving while intoxicated as a persistent offender and unlawfully possessing a firearm on April 19. Her bond is $50,000.

Brandon Brewer of Trenton faces charges of attempted forgery and possession of a controlled substance on May 30. His bond is set at $50,000.

Trenton resident Dan Richard Peters Jr. is charged with third-degree domestic assault on May 5. His bond is $25,000.

Douglas Eugene Denny of Humphreys is charged with driving while his license was suspended or revoked on May 29. His bond is set at $20,000.

In other cases involving plea agreements, Kimberly Irene Stevens of Trenton pleaded guilty to first-degree trespass on May 22. She received a six-month sentence, suspended in favor of one year of court-supervised probation. Stevens is required to complete a treatment program, donate $100 to the Law Enforcement Restitution Fund, and pay court costs. She received credit for serving 27 days.

Rachel Hillary Trump of Excelsior Springs pleaded guilty to an amended charge of passing a bad check, a misdemeanor, on February 20. Imposition of a sentence was suspended, and Trump was placed on one year of court-supervised probation. She is required to pay $2,875 in restitution to the Grundy County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office plus court costs, with the money taken from the posted cash bond.

