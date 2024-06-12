Kansas City man gets 16 years for meth distribution conspiracy

Share To Your Social Network

A Kansas City man was sentenced in federal court today for his role in a drug-trafficking conspiracy that distributed more than 20 kilograms of methamphetamine in the metropolitan area.

Keith A. Clevenger, 51, was sentenced by U.S. Chief District Judge Beth Phillips to 16 years in federal prison without parole.

On July 25, 2023, Clevenger pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. Clevenger admitted that he purchased approximately 1.2 kilograms of methamphetamine from a co-conspirator.

Clevenger attempted to flee on foot from police officers during a traffic stop near the intersection of Truman and Home Road on Nov. 28, 2020. While rolling him over to frisk for weapons, officers saw a plastic baggie that contained 25.7 grams of pure methamphetamine. Officers also found a Glock .40-caliber pistol in the vehicle.

Clevenger is the 13th and final defendant to be sentenced in this case. Co-defendant Nicholas A. Taylor, 41, of Kansas City, Mo., was sentenced on April 25, 2023, to 19 years in federal prison without parole after pleading guilty to his role in the drug-trafficking conspiracy. Taylor admitted that he traveled to California in June 2020 and purchased at least 52 pounds (approximately 23.6 kilograms) of methamphetamine, which was transported to Kansas City and distributed to multiple co-defendants.

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney David A. Barnes. It was investigated by the Drug Enforcement Administration, the Kansas City, Mo., Police Department, and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

